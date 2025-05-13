New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): A fire broke out on the second and third floors of the dental wing of BM Gupta Hospital, a nursing home in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, on Tuesday evening.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the blaze, which started around 8:00 PM IST, was brought under control after nearly one and a half hours with the deployment of 11 fire tenders.

The fire originated in the nurses' hostel on the second floor, which housed accommodations for six nurses, and spread to a portion of the third floor containing medical records.

The building comprises a ground floor with a chemist shop, a first floor with offices and an OPD, and the affected upper floors.

Approximately 15-20 patients and 20 staff members present at the time were safely evacuated.

No injuries or casualties have been reported. The fire was declared under control at 9:25 PM IST.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

