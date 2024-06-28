New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a factory located in the Okhla Phase 2 area in the national capital city in the early hours of Friday.

Upon receiving the information and acting swiftly on the incident, the officials from the fire department, along with the fire tenders, immediately rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to douse the fire, as firefighting is still underway on the spot.

Further details awaited.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the front portion of the ground floor of the Old Casualty Building at Safdarjung Hospital here in the national capital.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 10.20 AM. Immediate action was taken by the local security guard to extinguish it.

There were no casualties reported, and property damage was minimal.

Following the incident, the Medical Superintendent called a meeting with all stakeholders, including CPWD, the Estate, and the Fire Management Team.

CPWD has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment to determine the extent of damage and necessary repairs. (ANI)

