New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a footwear factory in the Narela Bhorgarh Industrial Area of outer Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the workers were inside the factory when the fire broke out, but managed to escape safely. The blaze engulfed all three floors of the factory.

Also Read | Dog Census in Bihar: Teachers Asked To Count Stray Dogs in Sasaram, Says Report.

More than a dozen fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 34 Lottery Result of 07.1.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

In another incident, three members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at a Delhi Metro staff quarter in the Adarsh Nagar area during the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call about the blaze was received at 2:39 AM from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) residential quarters.

As per the officials, the deceased were identified as Ajay (42), his wife Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter. Preliminary reports indicate that domestic items in the room may have caused the fire. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)