New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in a vacant plot in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

Several fire tenders have reached the spot and effort is on to douse the fire.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier today, a huge fire broke out in a storage area (Malkhana) behind the Police Training School in the South district near Khajuri Khas.

A total of seven fire tenders responded to the incident and managed to control the fire by 6 AM.

"A fire broke out today wee Hours in the malkhana located behind PTC Wazirabad in the South District, near Khajuri Khas, Delhi. A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the alert. The blaze was brought under control by 6:20 AM, though cooling operations were still underway", Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

On April 1, a fire broke out at a car garage in the Dwarka district late at night, destroying 11 vehicles, the officials said. The fire started at a garage located in a village near Dwarka Sector 24.

According to the fire brigade, they received a call at 2:58 am reporting the fire. A total of nine fire engines were rushed to the spot and worked to control the blaze. The fire was finally brought under control by 4 am. (ANI)

