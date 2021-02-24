New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A fire broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat here on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 2.45 pm.

Ten to 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)