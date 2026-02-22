New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in a shop near the Old Seelampur post on Sunday, under the jurisdiction of the Krishna Nagar police station in the Shahdara district, the officials said.

Immediately after receiving the information, several fire tenders reached the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the fire.

Also Read | WhatsApp, Meta to Face Supreme Court Hearing on INR 213 Crore CCI Penalty on February 23.

Further details on the fire are awaited as the relief work continues.

Meanwhile, last evening, a fire broke out in a house in the Model Town area of New Delhi, officials said.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of February 22, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"We received information of a fire around 5.45 pm-5.46 pm. We were able to douse it by 9.50 pm. This is a four-storey building, and the fire had spread to all the floors. Something was kept on the top floor of the building, and the fire spread downward through the shaft", Fire Officer Vijay Dahiya told ANI.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any casualties are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, at least three people were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of New Delhi, officials said.

Three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the flames.

"At least three people got injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi. Three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)