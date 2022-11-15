New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Members of the Fire Brigade in the national capital rescued an eagle, trapped on a tree on Tuesday, officials said.

The eagle was believed to be trapped after being tangled with 'Manjha' on a tree at CGO Complex, New Delhi.

The Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot after receiving an intimation from an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official.

The Fire Brigade rescued the eagle after two hours of struggle. (ANI)

