New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at the Staff Quarter block of MPs' Flats in Brahmaputra Building, BD Marg, New Delhi, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said.

The incident occurred in the silt area, where some unserviceable furniture items, lined up to be disposed of, were stacked.

At approximately 1:15 PM, the fire reportedly originated from the ignition of firecrackers by children in the vicinity. The fire was noticed at 1:18 PM. Before the arrival of fire tenders, CPWD officials promptly cut off the power supply and the IGL gas connection to the building, ensuring the swift evacuation of the premises as a precautionary measure to avoid any casualties.

The fire was extinguished entirely by 1:45 PM. Due to the coordinated response of CPWD officials and the Delhi Fire Service personnel, the situation was brought under control quickly.

There were no casualties reported in the incident. All firefighting systems installed in the building were operational and were effectively used to contain the fire before the arrival of fire tenders.

The automatic sprinklers are not provided in the silt area, as per the provisions of the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, which does not mandate sprinklers in such spaces. (ANI)

