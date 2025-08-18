New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Four people died and one was injured after a fire broke out on the second floor of Mahajan Electronics at Moti Nagar here on Monday.

More details are awaited.

In a similar incident on August 14, smoke was reported from the service floor of the Mother and Child Block of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Fire response teams were immediately alerted, and the in-house Delhi Fire Service Team also reported to the site immediately.

With the swift response of the AIIMS Fire Response Team & Delhi Fire Service Team, the site of the said smoke was identified as a short-circuit in the indoor unit of the Air Conditioner installed in a laboratory on the service floor of Mother & Child Block, said a release from AIIMS Delhi.

The situation was brought under control immediately, and no major evacuation was necessitated. All services at Mother and Child Block are operational normally and there was no impact on any patient care activities. (ANI)

