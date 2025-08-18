Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Visit Missing Pilot Shivangi Singh’s Home During the War? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim As Fake

Mumbai, August 18: Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visit the home of missing Indian pilot Shivangi Singh during the recent war? A video circulating on social media claims that the IAF chief went to console Shivangi Singh’s family, who were reportedly distressed over the pilot’s whereabouts. Several pro-Pakistan handles have shared this footage with captions suggesting that the Air Chief Marshal personally visited her home to offer support during the ongoing war.

The post goes further to claim that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, who allegedly remains missing, is the focus of the visit, showing her mother in tears and grieving. These claims have rapidly gained traction on X and other platforms, drawing public attention and sympathy for the pilot’s family. Fact Check: Was a ‘Monkey Army’ Fed at Varanasi Ghat Under UP Police Protection During Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations? AI-Generated Video Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

PIB Fact Check: IAF Chief Did Not Visit Missing Pilot Shivangi Singh’s Home

Some social media handles are circulating a video falsely claiming that the Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visited the home of missing Indian pilot Shivangi Singh during the war.#PIBFactCheck ✅ The video is being shared with a false context by pro-Pakistan propagandists. ✅ In… pic.twitter.com/PESfbIibIE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 18, 2025

However, these claims are entirely false. As per PIB Fact Check, the video being circulated does not involve Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh or her family. In reality, the footage shows Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visiting the home of late Sergeant Surendra Kumar in Mehradasi village, Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan. The late Sergeant had laid down his life in the line of duty during Op Sindoor, and the visit, accompanied by Mrs. Sarita Singh, was to pay respects to his mother, wife, and children. Fact Check: Did Nirmala Sitharaman Endorse Investment Programme Promising up to INR 10 Lakh Monthly Income for INR 22,000 Investment? PIB Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video.

The Indian Air Force also clarified that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh is a serving officer and remains deployed operationally. The misleading posts have been identified as attempts by pro-Pakistan propagandists to spread false narratives. PIB Fact Check emphasises that the claim linking Air Chief Marshal AP Singh’s visit to the missing pilot is completely untrue and urges the public to rely only on verified sources for information about the armed forces.

