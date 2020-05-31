India News | Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Witnesses Heavy Traffic Jam

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Saturday witnessed heavy traffic jam as police maintained a strict vigil, allowing only commuters possessing e-passes and other valid documents and those engaged in essential services to cross.

Due to checking of passes, the vehicles moved at a snail's pace in the morning.

The Ghaziabad district administration had sealed the borders again from Monday night to check the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the districts. (ANI)

