New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi government has provisionally shortlisted schools for the 75 newly announced CM Shri Schools, which are expected to become operational in the coming weeks, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Thursday.

"Most of the CM Shri Schools have been shortlisted. These schools will start functioning soon, and preparations to operationalise them are currently underway," Sood said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly By-Elections 2025: Visavadar and Kadi Seats Witness Over 54% Voter Turnout.

He also said that the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) is being phased out, and the schools affiliated with it will now shift to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Several existing government schools are being upgraded and developed into CM Shri Schools.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: Delhi Metro Services To Commence From 4 AM From All Originating Stations on Yoga Day on June 21.

According to an official, the upcoming schools are designed to be sustainable and environmentally friendly, operating as zero-waste and solar-powered campuses.

"These schools will have AI-enabled libraries, smart classrooms equipped with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) tools, smartboards, and biometric attendance systems," the official said.

The schools will also feature robotics laboratories to foster interest in the field among students, he added.

The Directorate of Education has already initiated the recruitment process for teaching and leadership positions in these schools.

In a circular issued on June 5, the department invited applications from teachers, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Primary Teachers (PRTs), and other teaching staff, having at least five years before they retire.

Another circular issued on June 10 opened applications for principals and vice-principals who wish to transfer to the new schools, with the same retirement conditions.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Delhi Budget speech, a corpus of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for setting up these schools.

Modelled after the central government's PM Shri schools, the CM Shri schools will follow the National Education Policy 2020 and implement the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)