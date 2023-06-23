New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Delhi government has given a go-ahead to the registration of BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles, provided they are being utilised for services related to the G20 Summit, an official order said on Friday.

In March, the apex court permitted the registration of BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles that are used for essential public services and public utility services.

Citing the judgement, the transport department in an order issued earlier this week, said, "... the competent authority is pleased to allow the registration of the said BS VI compliant Diesel Vehicles, subject to submission of a proof of requisition by appropriate authorities such as Ministry of External Affairs or Embassies or Ministries or any other authority regarding the engagement of such vehicles for the purposes subservient to G20 Summit."

It also directed the registering authorities to verify the authenticity of requisitions regarding the engagement of such vehicle(s) for the G-20 Summit submitted by the registered owner, before registering the vehicle.

This order means that buses can be registered in Delhi, provided they have to be used for the summit.

Officials said due to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, which cited an increase in pollution levels, diesel buses have not been registered in the national capital.

