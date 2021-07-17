New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Delhi government has approved the appointment of Justice Shabihul Hasnain (Retd) as the new Chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Saturday.

Kejriwal tweeted, "Providing cheap and uninterrupted power supply is one of the key priority areas for the Delhi Government. My best wishes to him for a successful stint."

"Delhi govt approves the appointment of Justice Shabihul Hasnain (Retd) as the new Chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC)," he added. (ANI)

