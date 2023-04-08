New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved a project in Rohini which will focus on strengthening and beautifying 11 significant roads in the area.

Public Works Department Minister Atishi has recently given the nod for a road strengthening project under the PWD North Zone, a statement said.

This project will focus on improving the inter-connectivity of the Rohini area by strengthening and beautifying 11 significant roads having a length of 7.03 km, it said.

"The project is expected to bring about a significant improvement in the condition of the roads in the area, making them more durable and resistant to wear and tear caused by heavy traffic and adverse weather conditions.

"Moreover, the beautification of the roads will add to the aesthetic appeal of the area and make it more attractive for residents and visitors," she said.

The PWD minister added the Delhi government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi.

Given that these roads were constructed long ago, they are currently in need of maintenance. The riding quality of the roads has also deteriorated due to the cutting of roads for laying cables and pipes by civic agencies, she added.

