New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday extended the last date of registration for e-autos to November 15, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The government had on October 18 launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women, the last date of which was November 1.

“On special request from auto drivers, the last date for registration of e-autos has been extended till November 15. Please visit transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for e-auto registration. This Diwali, let us pledge to adopt non-polluting resources of transport,” Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued.

