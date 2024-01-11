New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to the LNJP Hospital authorities asking them to terminate the services of a senior resident doctor, days after the death of an injured man who was allegedly denied admission at four different hospitals.

A similar show-cause notice was issued by the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital authorities asking them to terminate the services of a senior resident doctor.

Also Read | Candolim Murder Case: Bengaluru Startup CEO Suchana Seth Who Killed Her Minor Son Undergoes Medical Examination Under Supervision of Goa Police.

Pramod, 47, who was arrested after a 21-year-old woman alleged that he had molested her in an inebriated state, died of the injuries he suffered after jumping out of a moving police van on January 3, a senior officer said.

He was allegedly denied admission by four government hospitals, including three Delhi government-run facilities, due to unavailability of beds or equipment, a senior officer had said earlier.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Security Beefed Up Across Delhi Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations; 8,000 Police Personnel Deployed for January 26 Parade.

Officials said a meeting was also held with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government-run hospitals after the incident and they were asked to ensure that such an incident does not take place.

"The patient was first taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was administered first aid and was intubated. He was then taken to the GTB Hospital which said that the CT scan machine was non-functional and referred the patient to the LNJP Hospital," an official said.

The official said the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital had also sent a junior resident with the patient to the GTB Hospital.

"There was no negligence on their part (Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital). The GTB Hospital authorities could have got the CT scan of the patient done at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, which is in the same campus as the GTB and then admitted the patient. CT scan is not a line of treatment. The patient was intubated and was on assistive breathing. CT scan is a diagnostic procedure," another official said.

The GTB Hospital authorities then referred the patient to the LNJP Hospital where he could not be admitted due to the unavailability of beds in the ICU ventilator.

The show-cause notice said the "entire episode shows complete lack of empathy and professionalism among the medical officers involved as well as lack of supervision on the part of the concerned medical director".

"Now, therefore, Medical Director, LNH is hereby directed to immediately terminate the services of Dr Vikash Yadav, (on duty senior resident on 03.01.2024). Further, Dr Suresh, medical director, LNH also directed to explain the reason for the above said lapse on his part within three days of receiving of this SCN failing which action as deemed fit shall be initiated against him," read the notice.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on January 3 that the city government has sought an explanation from the three hospitals run by it, following allegations that a man succumbed to his injuries after being denied treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)