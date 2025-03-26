New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi government has mandated all its hospitals and health centres to procure medicines exclusively from Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJK), allowing local purchases only in emergency situations.

The step aims to bring transparency to the medicine procurement process, ensuring affordable and quality medicines for patients, officials said.

The government has also approved setting up Jan Aushadhi Kendras in six hospitals, with plans to expand this to other government hospitals soon.

The Delhi government has introduced policy changes regarding medicine procurement in government hospitals. Under the new directive, hospitals and health centers will now source medicines exclusively from Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJK), with local purchases permitted only in emergency situations, an official statement said.

Chaired by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, a review meeting was held on March 6, 2025, at the Delhi Secretariat. During the meeting, the state of healthcare services in government hospitals was assessed. Singh instructed all medical superintendents and health officials to streamline the medicine procurement process through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the statement said.

He also emphasised the need for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an authorised channel partner under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, to ensure a smooth supply of medicines across all government hospitals, it said.

Singh said, "We are committed to improving healthcare services in Delhi. This step aims to bring transparency to the medicine procurement process, ensuring affordable and quality medicines for patients."

The government has approved setting up Jan Aushadhi Kendras in six hospitals, with plans to expand this to other government hospitals soon.

This initiative aims to provide essential medicines at affordable rates, benefiting not only hospital patients but also thousands of residents living nearby, it added.

Hospitals have been directed to compile a list of essential medicines and initiate procurement from Jan Aushadhi Kendras promptly.

Singh emphasised, "The Delhi government will not compromise on patient welfare and is committed to providing facilities on par with private hospitals in government institutions."

