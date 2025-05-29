New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Delhi Government on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat to enhance the efficiency of its employees.

The partnership will make public service delivery more impactful, accountable and outcome-oriented, an official statement said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Memorandum of Understanding is an important step towards strengthening governance by preparing government officers and employees for future administrative challenges and enabling a more responsive and effective system of governance.

Through this collaboration, structured and purpose-driven training programmes will be made available to equip the personnel with modern administrative competencies, leadership skills, and a service-oriented mindset, the statement added.

Under the agreement, the CBC, Karmayogi Bharat and Delhi government will jointly develop annual capacity building plans for each department to strengthen service delivery systems.

