New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said the government plans to roll out the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 by next month.

He was speaking at the Urban Adda 2025, a three-day national urban dialogue hosted by Raahgiri Foundation in collaboration with the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and GuruJal, supported by Nagarro.

Also Read | Moradabad Horror: Man Allegedly Stabs Woman Over 40 Times With Screwdriver, Mutilates Private Parts for Speaking to Another Man in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

The Delhi government plans to roll out the EV Policy 2.0 by next month, a statement quoted Singh as saying.

"I can't publicly discuss the specifics yet because the Cabinet is still reviewing it," he said, adding "...we've brought in a committee of experts, and we will go ahead with their conclusions".

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Accuses Him of 'Submitting' to Donald Trump; Claims BJP-RSS 'Submissive' in Global Affairs.

In April, the Delhi government approved an extension of the Electric Vehicle Policy by three months.

The EV policy has been extended multiple times under the previous AAP regime and the current government led by the BJP.

The policy was launched in August 2020 as one of the key initiatives of the previous AAP government to tackle vehicular pollution and push the adoption of electric vehicles.

Singh said the Delhi government is revamping Delhi's transport system completely.

"The previous regime left behind a heavy burden, but I promise, there will be no bus shortage by the end of this year," he said.

The number of buses doesn't matter, what matters is quality, safety, and service, he added.

Singh also termed the DEVI Bus Service as a major success.

"These aren't just electric buses, they're centrally connected via GPS and onboard cameras to ensure commuter safety. We're heavily investing in route rationalisation to guarantee last-mile connectivity, and we're phasing out older buses to replace them with EVs," he added.

The minister also announced plans for a legal framework to prosecute all categories of traffic violations and emphasised the importance of pedestrian safety, clean air, and data-led transport governance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)