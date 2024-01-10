New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed a CBI probe into the alleged procurement and supply of spurious and non-standard drugs in government hospitals and mohalla clinics in the national capital, the Delhi government said that all the sub-standard items were brought from the Central government's portal GeM (Government e Marketplace).

The Delhi government added that this should be investigated by a central agency such as the CBI.

The Delhi government's response came a day after an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team reportedly raided the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital in connection with the case.

"All the sub-standard items were bought from the Central Government portal called GeM. The rules of finance have made it mandatory that Govt Departments should buy products from GeM and only if they are not available on GeM, they can be bought from open market through tenders. It is surprising that Central Govt is allowing such Vendors on its portal who are giving sub standard products," It said.

"It is very important that such products are being supplied not just to Delhi Govt, but also other state Govts and the Central Govt. This should be investigated by the Central Agency like CBI so that it brings out the truth about GeM," the statement added.

Earlier, on Friday, the MHA recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged procurement and supply of spurious and non-standard drugs in hospitals run by the Delhi government and mohalla clinics, sources said.

Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance had on December 26 written to the Union Home Ministry, requesting it to assign the investigation into the supply of "sub-standard" drugs to state-run hospitals to the CBI.

Earlier, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena wrote to the Home ministry, recommending a CBI inquiry in the matter. (ANI)

