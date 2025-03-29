New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for the skill development of Sikh youth, with an allocation of Rs 100 crore to enhance employment opportunities, officials said on Saturday.

This initiative will be implemented by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Sirsa visited a gurdwara to seek blessings following the signing of the MoU.

Sirsa said Sikh students interested in skill development in any field can approach the DSGMC for training under the programme.

Rijiju said the initiative will initially benefit 31,000 youth and will be gradually expanded.

He added that the programme aims to generate employment and ensure greater workforce participation among young individuals.

