New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Delhi government is soon expected to provide 50 more services under its flagship doorstep delivery scheme, officials said on Thursday.

Currently, 100 services, mainly various kinds of documents and certificates like driving licences and domicile certificates, etc., are covered under the scheme.

The Administrative Reforms Department is working to add 50 more services under the doorstep delivery scheme in consultation with other Delhi government departments and agencies, the officials said.

The process of identifying the additional services and working out the modalities for delivering them at the doorsteps of the people of Delhi is underway, a senior officer said.

Services of various departments including Revenue, Transport, Jal Board, Social Welfare, and Food and Supplies are covered under the doorstep delivery scheme.

Some other services of these as well as other departments like Labour, Industries, and SC, ST and Minorities are not included under the scheme.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had announced that it intended to increase the number of services covered under the doorstep delivery scheme to 300 to save people's money and time.

