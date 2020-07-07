New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to obtain feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from designated COVID hospitals.

The medical superintendents of all government and private COVID hospitals have been issued directions in this regard.

Also Read | Thunderstorm With Light to Moderate Rain Would Occur Over Gurugram And Its Adjoining Areas : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions.

It will ask if the recovered person is willing to donate plasma.

Also Read | Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers CEO, Two Directors Among 12 Arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police.

In plasma therapy, the antibody rich plasma from a recovered patient is extracted and administered to a patient. The trials are trying to find out if the antibodies can help patients recover.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated India's first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here to ease access to plasma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)