New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to declare a public holiday on the occasion of "Chhath Puja" on November 20.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a note on November 16 had directed the chief secretary to issue a notification with regard to the public holiday on the occasion of "important festival" of Chhath Puja, on November 20.

The BJP has been attacking the AAP dispensation over restrictions on celebrating Chhath at river banks, temples and other public places in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in an order last week had directed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja was not held at river banks, temples and other public places.

It had asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to encourage people to celebrate the festival at their homes.

