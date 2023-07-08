New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Delhi government will be hiring a consulting firm to analyse data relating to industrial units to determine their redevelopment requirements, officials said on Saturday.

The Department of Industries under the government has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for hiring an analytics firm for the purpose.

"This process will take two to three months. We want to create a database of enterprises in 33 industrial areas and 24 non-conforming industrial clusters in Delhi to ascertain their development or redevelopment needs," said an official.

According to official documents, the department is seeking to collect information on the number of industrial units and industries area-wise, products manufactured or services provided by these industries, product-wise volume of manufacturing, industries turnover, and manufacturer and exporters of Delhi.

"Department of Industries, GNCTD has initiated the process of collecting data from various government databases of government departments of industrial/other units registered in these industrial areas/non conforming clusters," the document read.

The department is in the process of obtaining data from departments and agencies such as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Labour Department, Goods and Services Department, Department of Economics & Statistics, Tata Power, BSES Yamuna and BSES Rajdhani.

It plans to hire the services of an analytics firm for compiling and analysis of data to prepare a database of enterprises/industries.

Apart from the preparation of database, the firm will also be analysing data collected from various government departments to provide a comprehensive data of units in these clusters.

"This data eventually should give valuable insights for policymakers. The firm should work closely with government officials to ensure that the data is relevant and meets the needs of the policy making process," it said.

The duration of the assignment for compilation of data will be four months from the date of engagement, the document said, adding that depending on the requirements and performance, the engagement may be extended further.

The last date for submission of bids is July 10. They will be opened the next day.

The Delhi government will be redeveloping non-conforming industrial areas in three phases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on June 30.

He held a meeting with industrialists to initiate layout planning for 26 such notified areas.

The initial phase will focus on the development of layouts, followed by the construction of necessary infrastructure in the second phase. The third and final phases will involve the establishment of essential public facilities to cater to the needs of the transformed zones, he said.

To ensure the successful execution of the project, a panel of consultants will be formed, with 90 per cent of the consultancy cost being borne by the Delhi government and the remaining 10 per cent shared by the industry associations, he had explained.

Kejriwal underlined that the redevelopment of non-conforming industrial areas will provide employment opportunities for an estimated 10-15 lakh people, creating a "substantial boost to our economy" and "improving the lives of countless individuals and families".

