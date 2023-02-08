New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch specialised obstetrics, gynaecology and pediatrics outdoor-patient department (OPD) services at the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital in Dakshinpuri to provide better healthcare to women and children, according to a statement.

The OPDs will have specialist doctors and provide round-the-clock services, the government statement said.

"Currently, ICU (Covid), flu clinic, pharmacy and IPD (indoor-patient department) services are being provided to patients here and now OPD services for obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics will be started at the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the health portfolio, said.

"This will benefit lakhs of people in south Delhi. In the future, other specialised healthcare services will also be added to the hospital in a phased manner," he said.

Sisodia said the inauguration of the new OPD for women and children at the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital will ensure that they do not have to travel far to avail services.

"The hospital will not only have specialised services to take care of pregnant women but will also be equipped to provide medical facilities for children and women with gynaecological issues," he said.

The Delhi government's aim is not only to make its hospitals better than private hospitals but also to make its hospitals the best in the country, Sisodia said.

"New hospitals in Delhi have been made fully air-conditioned. Besides this, by making necessary changes in the existing hospitals, they are also being made air-conditioned," he said.

More specialised healthcare services are being introduced in hospitals according to demand. The Delhi government is working on the principle of providing quality and equitable health facilities to the people of Delhi, Sisodia said.

