New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is organising camps across the city to provide facilities for the 'Kanwar Yatra'.

The Kanwar Yatra commences on Tuesday. It will culminate on August 15.

"Like every year, the Delhi government is organising Kanwar camps across Delhi for Kanwariyas where they will be provided all facilities," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi every year and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year the number is expected to be around 15 to 20 lakh, a police advisory stated.

The devotees carrying kanwars will pass through several routes, it said.

