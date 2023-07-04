Gurugram, July 4: On Sunday night, a 10-year-old child was killed while riding pillion on a motorbike that his father was driving when a speeding car collided with it and allegedly dragged the boy for 100 to 150 meters in the Tethar hamlet of Badshapur.

In the accident, the boy's father, Sonu Kumar (34), was knocked to the ground. His shoulder, face, and legs are getting treated for injuries. Gujarat Horror: Man Dragged Under Car for 10-15 Kilometres on Surat Highway, Driver Arrested; Police Say 'It Was an Accident'.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Etios' driver left the scene after abandoning his vehicle.

The father and kid were travelling from Dhauj in Faridabad to Tethar village when the accident allegedly occurred at approximately 4 pm.

The fast automobile struck my motorcycle just as I was going to turn in the direction of Tethar. The accident caused me to fall to the ground, but my son Anuj got trapped beneath the car's front wheels. He was pulled for 100 to 150 metres, Kumar said.

Police were informed by Kumar, a city resident who works for a private company, that the driver had stopped a little distance ahead and left the car behind. According to Kumar, a passing motorist stopped his car and assisted in rushing Anuj to the government hospital in Sohna.

The entire situation was reported to the police. With the assistance of a bystander, I was able to get my kid to the Sohna government hospital, where the staff promptly declared him dead, Kumar informed the police. Delhi Road Rage Video: Man Dragged on Car's Bonnet Form Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin.

At the Sohna police station, a complaint has been filed under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public route), 304-A (causing death by carelessness), and 337 (causing harm by endangering the life or personal safety of others).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2023 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).