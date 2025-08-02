New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the government will soon begin a comprehensive training initiative for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers and conductors, with a focus on ethical conduct, customer service, and road safety.

According to a press release issued by the office of the Transport Minister, the initiative aims to improve DTC's public image and raise operational standards across the network.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Bans Display of Political Symbols in Schools.

Dr Singh stated that the Delhi Transport Department will conduct special training sessions to sensitise DTC personnel on ethical values, mental awareness, and safe driving techniques.

The Transport Minister has directed that strict departmental action will be taken against drivers who fail to halt buses properly at designated stops, engage in overspeeding or rash driving, drive with open doors, violate lane discipline, jump red lights, or fail to respect zebra crossings. Commuters can report such violations using the bus number via the Transport Department's helpline.

Also Read | Reserve Bank of India Likely To Keep Repo Rates Unchanged in Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meet on August 6: Report.

High-tech CCTV cameras installed in DTC buses will be used to monitor both the actions and behaviour of drivers and conductors. Regular counselling will also be part of this awareness drive. In addition to theoretical training, drivers will undergo practical exercises to ensure they fully understand proper conduct and safe driving techniques.

Dr Singh highlighted that the primary objective of this initiative is to raise awareness among drivers and conductors about road safety and to enhance DTC's operational standards. By improving ethical conduct and driving practices, the government aims to ensure a safer and more pleasant travel experience for passengers. He added that trained DTC personnel will engage with commuters more respectfully and professionally, setting a new benchmark in public transport service.

The Minister has instructed department officials to give special attention during training to ensure that drivers strictly follow lane discipline and avoid overspeeding under any circumstances.

Several commuters have complained about the behaviour of DTC drivers. Passengers claim that even while waiting at bus stops, DTC buses often fail to stop properly. In some cases, drivers are seen talking on the phone while driving or continuing to drive with the bus doors open.

The core objective of this training programme is to educate drivers on maintaining safe distances from other vehicles, especially near schools, hospitals, and crowded markets. They will also be strictly instructed to avoid drunk driving.

According to Delhi Government data, lakhs of people rely on DTC buses for daily commuting. Particularly in the rural and far-flung areas of the capital, DTC buses serve as the most accessible mode of last-mile connectivity. Dr Singh emphasised the importance of regular training and refresher sessions for DTC drivers to promote road safety and reduce accidents. These sessions will include practical tips on ethical behaviour and safe driving techniques, delivered through various modes of communication. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)