New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Stray cattle roaming on the streets of Delhi will soon have comfortable spaces with access to ample fodder and clean drinking water, an official statement said.

The Delhi government has launched a significant initiative aimed at protecting stray cattle, it said.

According to the statement, Delhi Minister of Development Kapil Mishra held a high-level review meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Animal Husbandry Department on Wednesday.

The main objective of the meeting was to provide permanent and humane shelter for cattle in the national capital, it added.

It was decided in the meeting that comfortable spaces will be arranged for these cattle, where they will have access to ample fodder, clean drinking water and proper sanitation facilities.

Mishra emphasized that the government's goal is to remove cattle from the streets and ensure them a safe and dignified life, the statement said.

In addition, existing cow sheds (gaushalas) will be equipped with modern facilities and regular monitoring will be ensured. The government is also committed to providing all possible support to cow shed operators, while holding them accountable. The meeting also included discussions on penal action against negligent operators, it said.

"We are starting from zero when it comes to cattle protection. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are committed to ensuring rightful care and respect for stray cattle," the statement quoted Mishra as saying.

He also assured that proper arrangements for cattle fodder would be made and all necessary support would be extended to operators.

