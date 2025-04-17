New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Delhi government's excise revenue in 2024-25 rose to around Rs 7,766 crore as compared to Rs 6,762 crore three years ago, showing signs of recovery from the disruptions caused due to allegations of irregularities related to the excise policy for 2021-22, officials said on Thursday

The excise revenue of the government in 2021-22, including excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on liquor, was Rs 6,762.61 crore, a growth of more than 15 per cent, they added.

It rose to Rs 6,830 crore in 2022-23, Rs 7,430.97 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 7,765.97 crore in 2024-25, the officials said.

The figure for 2024-25 is likely to go up slightly as the data on excise duty and VAT is available only till February.

The Delhi government last month extended the existing excise policy for three more months as it is yet to frame a new version of it.

The extended policy, also known as the old excise policy, came into operation in September 2022 after the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government scrapped its reformative policy (2021-22) that ran into rough weather amid allegations of irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

The old policy has since been extended for varying periods as the Delhi government is yet to come up with a new policy.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently told PTI that her government is working on a new, foolproof and transparent excise policy to augment revenue. She said the new policy will be prepared on the basis of the best practices followed in other states.

Under the extended policy, four Delhi government corporations operate more than 700 retail liquor vends across the city.

