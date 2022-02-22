New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Delhi government's official website is soon going to be available in a revamped form, bringing together portals of different departments on a single platform, officials said on Tuesday.

Currently, the website having links of government departments fails to open despite repeated attempts. There are some other portals like that of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which pose problems when a user tries to get any information from them.

However, websites of several departments like Excise, Transport, and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) work smoothly.

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, who also holds the charge of Information and Technology Department, said there was some problem in accessing website of the Delhi government due to a glitch in the server but it would be resolved soon.

He said a revamped website of the Delhi government would be available for users within this week.

The official website provides links of 180 sites belonging to different departments and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government and the Centre.

The revamped portal will have a user-friendly interface where a lot of information will be available, along with links to various government services, the officials said.

In June last year, the Delhi government had floated a tender for design, development, hosting, operation and maintenance of its website. The agency hired through the tender has revamped the website that will be launched soon, they said.

