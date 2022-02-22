The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will go official in India this week on February 23, 2022. India's leading automaker by volume will be announcing the prices for the updated Baleno during a virtual launch event. The pre-bookings for the premium hatchback are already with a token amount of Rs 11,000. The hatchback will receive considerable updates inside out. New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings Now Open, India Launch Soon.

On the outside, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno will get an all-new grille, new wrapped-around headlamps with shark-fin LED DRLs, revised front bumper, new alloy wheels, revamped rear bumpers, new LED taillights with LED inserts. Moreover, the company has already dropped teasers of the premium hatchback on a couple of instances.

On the inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be equipped with the latest technology and an improved cabin. The highlight will be the inclusion of a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit with the brand's Smartplay Pro+ infotainment setup with connected car tech. Other key features on offer could be an updated instrument console, automatic headlamps, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, auto climate control, and much more.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come powered by a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. The motor will be tuned to make with around 90bhp with an integrated starter generator (ISG). Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT. The CVT unit will be replaced by the latter.

