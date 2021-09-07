New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday has asked the concerned authorities to treat as a representation a petition alleging that there are serious and basic inherent defects in the project of double-decker viaduct DMRC pink line on the road no 59 and if allowed to be executed, the project will create havoc and cutting of thousands of 50-70 years old trees.

The court directed the authorities concerned to treat the petition as representation and decide it in accordance with rule, law and government policy as expeditiously.

Also Read | Telangana Liberation Day 2021: Amit Shah to Visit Telangana on September 17, Will Attend a Public Meeting in Nirmal.

With this observation, a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh disposed of the plea filed by SD Windlesh, advocate in person and Jain Arogya Naturocare Welfare Society.

The petitioner said that the implementation of such a badly designed and technologically poor project shall not only ruin thousands of crores of public money but also will be inconvenient to the public and create traffic problems forever if the said project is not modified or reviewed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man, Wife Robbed of Rs 2 Lakh in Greater Noida; Investigation Underway.

"The proposed plan of the extended pink line on the road no. 59 is the most defective piece of modern technology/architect/design which will prove a nuisance to more than 20 lacs population of this area, most of which belongs to poor strata and poor, people are cycling to their place of work and will have to climb up and down not once but six times in order to cross 7 kms of road no.59," read the petition.

"Instead of solving the traffic problems by providing 100% extra traffic space by constructing one dedicated corridor at the first level dedicated for traffic, the proposed architect wants to construct two more flyovers besides four existing flyovers on road no. 59 of about 6-7 kms length," further read the petition.

Henceforth, the petitioner has urged Delhi High Court to direct the respondents tofile a copy in this Court of all the projects with or without flyover at Yamuna Vihar (for extending the Metro Pink Line over Road No. 59 from Babarpur Maujpur Metro Station to Khajoori Metro Station) placed before UTTIPEC (Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) centre for approval.

The petitioner has also sought direction from the respondents to file a copy in this court of the minutes of the various meetings of UTTIPEC held in this regard for approving the present project amongst all the projects submitted for approval of UTTIPEC in this regard.

The petitioner has also sought to direct the respondents to prepare a fresh plan of the double corridor route being constructed on road No. 59 by connecting Gokulpuri Flyover with Khajoori flyover by an elevated corridor at the first level dedicating the same exclusively for traffic purposes and constructing metro line on the second elevated corridor on the second level instead of constructing another flyover at Yamuna Vihar between these two existing flyovers and place the same before UTTIPEC if not placed earlier for approval.

The petitioner also sought direction to the respondents to file in this Court the total area of green land in sq metres taken over by DMRC for this project and the detailed list of trees cut and transplanted, place of transplantation and not to further encroach upon this 1.6 km long open green belt till the pendency of the writ as this green land was reserved by DDA as parks at the time of developing Yamuna Vihar Residential Colony in 1974 and served as lung space for more than 20 lac people residing in the concrete jungle, as the same is not required had the respondents planned the project properly.

The petitioner also sought direction from the respondents to provide details of the cost factors involved in joining Khajoori Flyover with Gokulpuri through elevated corridors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)