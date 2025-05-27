New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the woman who levelled rape allegations against filmmaker Sanoj Mishra to file an affidavit confirming whether the allegations made against the accused are truthful.

Mishra, known for offering a role to Mahakumbh fame actress Monalisa, was arrested by Delhi Police in March 2025 after a case was registered on the basis of the woman's complaint.

Also Read | HAL Shifting Row: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says State Government Will Not Allow Shifting of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Out of Bengaluru Amid Chandrababu Naidu's Relocation Push.

Justice Girish Kathpalia asked the prosecutrix to file an affidavit as to testify whether the allegations levelled against the accused are truthful or not. Affidavit is to be filed within 2 days.

The high court has also directed the Delhi police to file a status report within two days. The court said that the report filed by Delhi police is not in terms of previous order.

Also Read | Majiwada Flyover Night Closure: TMC Issues Traffic Restrictions From May 28-31, Check Alternate Routes Here.

The matter has been listed on May 30 for further hearing. The High Court is dealing with a regular bail application of film director Sanoj Mishra.

A case was registered against him on a complaint filed by a woman who alleged rape allegations against Sanoj Mishra.

The court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in March. Thereafter, he was arrested by the Delhi Police. The trial court dismissed his regular bail plea. Thereafter, he approached the High Court.

It was also noted that an affidavit was filed by the prosecutrix in support of his bail application stating that they have arrived at a compromise.

Earlier, during a hearing on May 1, counsel for accused contended that the accused and the prosecutrix were in a live-in relationship for the past long time, and that too in Mumbai; and on the other hand, the alleged offence took place in Orcha, Madhya Pradesh while the FIR was registered in Delhi.

It was also submitted that the prosecutrix has filed not just her affidavit before the Court of Sessions but has also made her statement before the Court, extending no objection.

While dismissing the bail plea, the court had said that Keeping in view the fact that offence under section 376 IPC is non-compoundable offence and the anticipatory bail cannot be given on the basis of no objection of the complainant.

Also, considering the fact that the allegations against the accused Sanoj Kumar Mishra are under Section 376, 354C, 313, 323, 506 IPC as in 2021, he established physical relations with the victim without her consent and threatened her not to disclose the incident while falsely promising to marry her and in 2022, complainant started living in relationship

with him in Mumbai and he allegedly coerced her into undergoing three abortions against her will. Thus, the court had said the allegations against the accused are grave and serious in nature. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)