New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma bid farewell to the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) during a special event, expressing his excitement about taking on his new role at the Calcutta High Court following his transfer.

His move to Calcutta High Court came after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended it, and the Central Government subsequently approved the transfer.

Reflecting on his journey, Justice Sharma shared a mix of emotions during his farewell speech. He remarked that the past week had felt like life was moving in fast-forward, emphasizing his strong conviction and faith in destiny.

Grateful for the unwavering support he received from the legal fraternity, he expressed his profound appreciation for the Bar, acknowledging its indispensable role in shaping the judiciary.

Looking back on his 37-year tenure, he noted how quickly time had passed and praised the contributions of both young and senior members of the Bar, recognizing their dedication and growth in the legal profession.

Justice Sharma recalled his time as Registrar General, mentioning the complex issues he had navigated with collective effort and the invaluable support of the legal community. He specifically highlighted the challenges faced during the COVID-19 crisis and credited the Bar's assistance for helping the judiciary sail through uncertain times. He acknowledged that his interactions with the Bar had shaped him not only as a judge but also as an individual.

Expressing his privilege and fortune at being appointed to the Calcutta High Court, he looked forward to serving there and working collaboratively with the local Bar to strengthen the judicial system.

The farewell event was attended by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Delhi High Court Bar Association President, Senior Advocate N Harisharan. Both praised Justice Sharma's tenure and his contributions to the judiciary, commending his dedication and leadership.

However, not all reactions to his transfer were positive. Following his move, the Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta, Bar Library Club, and High Court Bar Association submitted a joint representation to the Chief Justice of India, voicing concerns over his appointment. They argued that the Calcutta High Court should not receive a judge with a "questionable image" or a short tenure, pointing out that complaints against him had allegedly been pending since October 2024.

Despite these objections, President of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association (HCBA), distanced himself from calls by some bar associations in Kolkata to boycott Justice Sharma's swearing-in ceremony.

The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, on Tuesday approved the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court. This marks the third instance of a Delhi High Court judge being reassigned to another high court. (ANI)

