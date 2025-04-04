Bokaro, April 4: Violence erupted in Bokaro after a youth died in a lathi charge by the CISF on members of the Visthapit Apprentice Sangh (VAS) who were protesting outside the Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) for jobs. In response to the violent clashes, the police on the orders of Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav, arrested BSL Chief General Manager (CGM) Hari Mohan Jha on Friday.

The violence intensified during a Bokaro bandh called by various groups, leading to arson and vandalism. Protesters torched five vehicles, including three buses, and damaged several others. In Dundibagh Haat, a shop was set ablaze but the fire was later brought under control. However, roads across the city remained blocked, and businesses were shut. Jharkhand: 5 IRB Jawans Among 8 Held for ‘Paper Leak’ in Recruitment Exam.

Adding to the crisis, protesters cut the canal of Tenughat Dam, which supplies water to Bokaro, raising fears of a potential water shortage. In an effort to defuse tensions, the district administration and BSL management accepted the key demands of the VAS.

According to the agreement, BSL will create posts for all apprentice trainees who have completed their training. These positions will be filled within three months. The family of the deceased will receive Rs 20 lakh in compensation and a government job for one family member. The injured will receive free treatment at Bokaro General Hospital, along with Rs 10,000 as compensation. Jharkhand Shocker: 2 Persons Beaten to Death by Mob After Being Caught Stealing Goat in East Singhbhum District.

Apart from this, VAS youths will be provided coaching facilities for skill enhancement. A monthly meeting will be held with BSL representatives, attended by the District Planning Officer and Additional Collector, to address further grievances.

A committee has been formed to probe the CISF's use of force, examining CCTV footage from BSL's administrative building and other sources, including media recordings.

The violence erupted on Thursday evening when members of the VAS, demanding jobs, staged a protest at the Steel Bhawan gate. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, protesters breached barricades, prompting CISF personnel to resort to a lathi-charge.

Four protesters were injured, including Prem Mahato (32) from Shibutand village, who later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His death sparked widespread outrage, leading to the Bokaro bandh. Several political parties, including AJSU Party and Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha, joined the protest. Bokaro Congress MLA Shwettaa Singh and Dumri MLA Jairam Mahato took to the streets, with roadblocks set up across the city.

