New Delhi [India] May 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticised the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) for unilaterally forming a high-level committee to oversee the maintenance of Chandni Chowk.

The court pointed out that this move violated its earlier directive, which had only sought suggestions for establishing such a panel.

A bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Jamgala and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela referenced its February 18, 2025, order, in which it had proposed forming a committee of senior officials and experts to create a road map for preserving and managing the area. The court had directed the parties involved to submit suggestions within three weeks.

However, the court was surprised to learn that the government had independently constituted the committee through an order dated March 26, 2025, even while acknowledging the court's observations. The court emphasised that its directive had only asked for recommendations, not the immediate formation of the committee.

The court had called for suggestions after noting that the earlier redevelopment plans for Chandni Chowk had not delivered the desired results. It was intended to ensure that any new proposal would not conflict with previous schemes, and the committee's creation should have been aligned with its orders.

The bench scheduled the matter for Thursday and directed Sameer Vashisht, Standing Counsel for the government, to explain how the order dated March 26, 2025, was issued, given its apparent contradiction to the court's February 18, 2025, directive.

The court made this remark when advocates, representing the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, informed the bench that the government had formed a high-level eight-member committee, chaired by Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, without prior court approval on March 26. Additionally, the committee has already held a meeting. (ANI)

