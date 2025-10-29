New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the release of the upcoming movie "The Taj Story", which is slated for nationwide release on October 31, 2025.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya observed that the matter would be taken up in the normal course, stating briefly, "It will be auto-listed."

The petition, filed by Shakeel Abbas through advocate Shakil Sheikh, seeks a review of the film's certification and directions to the authorities to ensure that appropriate disclaimers are displayed prominently in all promotional material and credits. The disclaimer, the plea urges, should clarify that the movie "deals with a contested narrative and does not claim to be a definitive historical account."

The petitioner has also sought directions to all state agencies to take preventive measures to ensure that no communal incident arises following the film's release.

The PIL names as respondents the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film's producers, directors, and actor Paresh Rawal, alleging that the movie is based on "fabricated facts" and promotes a "particular propaganda" intended to gain political mileage and incite communal disharmony.

According to the plea, the film's trailer--launched on October 16, 2025 shows the dome of the Taj Mahal lifting to reveal a figure of Lord Shiva, implying that the monument was originally a temple. The petitioner claims that such imagery "distorts historical facts, misrepresents India's composite culture, and risks provoking communal unrest."

The petition contends that the CBFC failed to exercise due diligence before certifying the film, despite its "highly provocative and sensitive content." It further alleges that the filmmakers, including C.A. Suresh Jha, Tushar Amrish Goel, and Saurabh M. Pandey, have a record of producing "controversial and divisive films."

Citing Article 51A(f) of the Constitution, which obliges citizens to preserve the nation's rich heritage, the petitioner argued that the same duty extends to State authorities, particularly when public order and national heritage are at stake.

The plea emphasises that the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a monument protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), deserves to be depicted with historical sensitivity and respect.

"The film contains fabricated and provocative content that could disturb public order and offend the sentiments of diverse communities," the petition states, urging the court to direct authorities to either revoke or re-examine the certification, or to mandate safeguards and disclaimers to prevent "historical distortion and communal provocation."

While the court declined to list the matter urgently, the petition will be taken up in due course. (ANI)

