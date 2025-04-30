New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, while disposing of a petition, directed the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi Government to carry out an inspection of Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Karol Bagh within two weeks and take remedial action for relaying road to mitigate the widespread dust pollution in the Karol Bagh area.

The High Court passed the direction while disposing of the petition moved by advocate Arpit Bhargava seeking direction for re-laying the road dug up by the government agency.

Justice Sachin Datta asked the PWD to carry out the inspection of the road with the petitioner, Arpit Bhargava and to take remedial action.

A petition was moved before the High Court seeking direction to the PWD to immediately take steps to re-lay the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. Secondly, a direction to fix accountability of erring officials for not taking action on various complaints of petitioner for around 2 months.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the respondent to compensate the petitioner for hardship faced due to its inaction.

The petitioner stated that in February 2025, an unknown government/private agency, purportedly under the administrative control and order of the respondent, undertook digging activities on the main Desh Bandhu Gupta Road (DBG Road), outside and around the petitioner's residence.

It was further stated that the work/digging of the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road (including the stretch immediately outside the residence of the petitioner) was completed by February 20.

However, no efforts were made to restore the road surface, leaving the underside of the road consisting of dust and rubble, rocks exposed, making the entire area suffer from severe dust pollution, the plea said.

The dust pollution increased to such levels that it became impossible to venture out of the residence and the mother of the petitioner always gasped for fresh air, the plea stated.

Original photographs taken by the petitioner on March 20 were also enclosed with the petition.

The petitioner said that despite making a complaint on the grievance portal of PWD, no action was taken by the department. (ANI)

