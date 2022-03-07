New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the registration of public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the affairs of the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA), an NGO established to promote the objectives of the United Nations and its Specialized Agencies.

A bench headed by Justices Vipin Sanghi said that IFUNA is surviving on the funds provided by the Centre and it needs to be examined whether the funds received and generated by it are being utilised transparently to achieve the object for which it was created.

The bench, also comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh, issued notice to the Centre, IFUNA, and four other individuals on the PIL and appointed lawyer Samar Bansal as the amicus curiae to assist the court.

“In our view, since the said society is surviving on doles and largess provided by the Central Government, it needs examination whether the funds received and generated by the society IFUNA – which are in the nature of public funds, are being utilised in a transparent manner to achieve the object for which IFUNA has been created. We, therefore, direct registration of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the affairs of IFUNA. Issue Notice,” the court said in its recent order.

The court directed that the case be listed before the bench dealing with PILs on March 10.

In its order, the court said that the amicus shall be provided with the details of certain court proceedings involving IFUNA and that he shall have access to the records and accounts, as well as the audit reports and inspection reports by the IFUNA, while all office bearers of IFUNA to strictly comply with the direction and to co-operate with him.

The order was passed by the court on its own while dealing with a plea concerning the holding of a General Body Meeting of the society.

During the hearing of the plea, the court was informed that the society receives grants from the Ministry of External Affairs and has also been vested with properties that are generating rental income and that huge amounts were being doled out to four persons as honorarium.

IFUNA is affiliated with the World Federation of United Nations Associations.

Former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shambhu Nath is the IFUNA Chairman and Bijoya Chakrabarty is its President.

