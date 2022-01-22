New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed UIDAI to provide all relevant information to investigating agency over 400 Aadhar card holders who were allegedly issued with fake Aadhar Cards and had enrolled for training in Civil Defence in the national capital.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh directed the Unique Identification Authority of India to provide all relevant information of the persons as required for the purposes of investigation as per the provisions of the Aadhaar Act.

The court also directed the Investigation Agency to investigate the matter, upon receiving the requested information, with due regards to the provisions of the statute.

Advocate Nidhi Raman, counsel for the Respondent Authority submitted that the UIDAI has no objection in sharing the information being sought, to the extent and in a manner as permissible under the provisions of the Aadhar Act, upon being directed by this Court.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the state government seeking to issue appropriate orders directing the respondent to disclose the information with respect to the Aadhar Card Holders which is sought by the investigation agency for the investigation of the case under Section 7 of POC Act and 120-B IPC probed by Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi.

The petitioner has also sought to issue appropriate orders directing respondents to ascertain the date and place of issuance of Aadhar Cards, date of updation and the documents submitted for updation from the Aadhar Card issuing Authority.

Advocate Kusum Dhalla, the public prosecutor for the state prayed before this Court seeking a direction to the Respondent Authority for disclosure of information, as per Section 33(1) of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial And Other Subsidies, Benefits And Services) Act, 2016 (Aadhaar Act) in relation to the allegedly fake Aadhaar Cards, that is required for the investigation of the case.

Prosecutor Dhalla stated that in the course of an investigation conducted so far, prima facie it has emerged that the then-District Magistrate of Shahdara and others had committed criminal misconduct by abusing their official position as public servants with an the ulterior motive to give benefit to ineligible persons, and in total, approximately 450 candidates with fake Aadhar Cards who had enrolled for training in Civil Defence.

Prosecutor Kusum Dhalla submitted that the information as sought by the investigation agency is crucial for establishing the forgery committed and would help in securing the ends of justice.

The facts of the instant case are that a complaint of Vijender Gupta was received in the Anti Corruption Branch, New Delhi stating that the manner of recruitment of marshals for DTC buses was illegal.

The complaint also alleged that the recruitment process was manipulated and then District Magistrate, Shahdara, who had issued fake certificates, certifying as Delhi residents for making Aadhaar Cards, to over 400 people from his home state Rajasthan.

On the basis of the aforementioned complaint, an FIR was registered on January 24, 2020, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at Anti Corruption Branch of GNCTD. (ANI)

