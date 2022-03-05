New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to an accused allegedly involved in purchasing ganja from the online social media group created on Telegram App.

Justice Mukta Gupta observed in the order, "From the facts of the complaint and even based on the statement under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the money transaction, it is evident that the petitioner was at best consuming narcotics drugs which he used to buy from the seller in the group."

The bench also said, "the petitioner is in judicial custody since 4 September 2021 and is no more required for investigation. Consequently, this court deems it fit to grant bail to the petitioner."

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the case of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is that the petitioner used to consume ganja in the year 2017 and the payments thereof were made in the year 2021.

The case of the prosecution was that the orient express group, wherein, a number of people were indulging in the sale and purchase of narcotics was created by Parichay Arora and Mohd. Aslam on the Telegram App.

The petitioner Naman Sharma was one of the admins of the said social media group.

As per the investigation, the contraband was marketed on social media platforms and then delivered to the customers through parcels. (ANI)

