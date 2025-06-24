New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to a CRPF Jawan who is an accused of kidnapping a man. He has been granted relief in view of his willingness to join and cooperate in the investigation.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora granted relief to Bhabani Chib and ordered that he not be arrested till the next date of hearing. He will join the investigation on June 24.

" The Petitioner is directed to appear before the IO on 24.06.2025 at 5:00 pm and as and when further summoned by the IO," Justice Arora ordered on June 23.

An FIR was registered at the Saket police station on the Complaint of the victim's wife.

The High Court has directed Delhi police to file a status report two days before the next hearing, which is scheduled for July 3, 2025.

Senior advocate Nandita Rao appeared for the accused and submitted that he and the victim had been on friendly terms for the last one and a half years, and on June 4, 2025, the victim himself accompanied him to Kashmir.

It was further submitted that on June 7, the victim himself categorically stated before the investigation officer (IO) at Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, in writing that the petitioner did not kidnap him and there was no demand for ransom. There has been a clear misunderstanding.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Laksh Khanna appeared for the Delhi police and opposed the plea. He submitted that in the second statement of the victim recorded by the IO on June 14, 2025, the victim had altered his stand from the first statement recorded on June 07, 2025 and has stated that the petitioner indeed kidnapped him.

It was further stated that the WhatsApp chats received by the complainant (the wife of the victim) also evidence the ransom demand made to the wife. The petitioner (accused) has been absconding from the CRPF since June 3. (ANI)

