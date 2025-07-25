New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid. He has sought interim bail to attend the Parliament Session.

The Division bench of justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur sought a reply from the NIA and listed the matter for reply and arguments on July 29.

Engineer Rashid has sought the quashing of the order denying him interim bail to attend the parliament session.

On July 22, the Special NIA court had rejected his plea for interim bail. However, he was granted custody parole.

The Special NIA judge at Patiala House Court granted custody parole to Engineer Rashid from July 24 to August 4. This custody parole was granted for the period when there is a parliamentary session. Rashid has to bear the cost and comply with other conditions.

Now, he has stated that the custody parole was granted for a limited period. It is submitted that if he is not granted interim bail, then he may be granted custody parole from July 23 to August 21 to attend the Parliament's Monsoon session.

He has also sought a direction to set aside the order to bear expenses for travel and other arrangements.

Rashid is in judicial custody in a terror funding case linked to Hafiz Saeed. Engineer Rashid was represented by Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, along with Advocates Aditya Wadhwa, Vikhyat Oberoi, and Nishita Gupta.

It was argued before the special court that the trial court had granted interim bail to him on September 10, 2024, for campaigning in the state elections, which was extended three times. Hence, he cannot be considered a security threat.

Moreover, the Delhi High Court had allowed him to attend parliament in custody twice on February 10 and March 25, during which he duly participated, the counsel submitted.

The NIA had opposed the plea, submitting that an interim order should not be granted. If he were allowed to attend in custody, he should pay the travel expenses.

Counsels for Rashid opposed paying any travel expenses, as he is seeking to attend Parliament as his public duty and not for personal work. On earlier occasions, Engineer Rashid was also granted permission to attend Parliament sessions and take the oath. (ANI)

