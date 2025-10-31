New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Police on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking strict implementation of anti-defacement laws and policies aimed at curbing unauthorised posters, banners, and hoardings across the city.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order while hearing a PIL of Jan Seva Welfare Society, filed through Ajay Aggarwal, President of the Society.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocates Yogesh Goel, Vivek Punia, Shivam Goel, and Aryan Singh submitted that despite the existence of a comprehensive policy framework, the authorities have failed to enforce it in true letter and spirit.

The plea highlights violations during the elections of Shree Agrasen North-Ex Welfare Society managing Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Sector 22, Rohini, as a glaring instance of disregard for the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, and the policy on removal of unauthorised advertisements.

According to the Court's order dated October 29, 2025, the Bench observed that this issue has become a recurring problem brought before the Court almost every year. "Each year, different parties approach this Court seeking directions on what steps the authorities should take, which is not an appropriate practice for the respondents to wait for our orders," the Court remarked, stressing the need for proactive enforcement.

During the proceedings, Sameer Vashisht, Standing Counsel for GNCTD; Tushar Sannu, Standing Counsel for MCD; and Jagdish Chandra, Central Government Standing Counsel, appeared on behalf of the respondents and accepted notice.

The Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to file an affidavit detailing the actions taken in the past year to implement the anti-defacement policy.

Similarly, the Delhi Police has been asked to submit data on prosecutions launched during the same period under the 2007 Act. Both affidavits are to be filed within four weeks, with copies shared with the petitioner.

The matter will be next heard on February 11, 2026. (ANI)

