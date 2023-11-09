India News | Delhi HC Issues Notice to Rapido on a Plea Seeking Direction to Make Its App Disabled-friendly

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Rapido and others on a plea seeking a direction to ensure disabled-friendly access on the mobile application that provides bike taxis and logistics services. This petition has been moved by a lawyer and a banker who are people with disabilities.

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Rapido and others on a plea seeking a direction to ensure disabled-friendly access on the mobile application that provides bike taxis and logistics services. This petition has been moved by a lawyer and a banker who are people with disabilities.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to Rapido and the Central Government and asked them to file their response.

The matter has been listed on December 15 for further hearing.

The petition has been moved by Amar Jain, who is a corporate lawyer, a legal policymaker, a disability rights activist and has been blind since birth.

Another Petitioner Dipto Ghosh is a banker at the Indian Bank in Siliguri, West Bengal and has total visual impairment.

The petition has been moved by advocate Rahul Bajaj against Roppen Transport Services Private Ltd. (Rapido), a mobile application that provides Indian bike taxis and logistics services.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as well as the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability (DEPW) Government of India have also been arrayed as respondents.

It is stated that the petitioners are both working individuals who frequently book rides via the Rapido mobile app to commute from their homes to workplaces and elsewhere.

Petitioner Amar Jain has to juggle between courts and attends office during his day while Dipto Ghosh commutes daily to his office, the plea stated.

For this, they have to rely on the Rapido mobile app; however, the inaccessibility issues of the application cause significant hindrances to using it, it added.

The plea said that there have been several incidents where Amar Jain tried to book a ride on the Rapido app but faced significant hurdles in doing so.

He tried to take up the matter with the co-founder of Rapido through his NGO, informing them about the issues with the app.

It is also stated that petitioner Dipto Ghosh has also faced an incident in the past where he was denied a ride by a Rapido 'Captain' because of his disability and was humiliated for his condition.

Subsequently, a petition was initiated at the time but was later closed after receiving an apology and assurance from Rapido that the said Captain's ID had been suspended.

The petitioners have sought direction from the Ministry and DEPW to direct Rapido to take immediate, effective, and comprehensive steps in effecting the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, ensuring that the rights and accessibility of persons with disabilities are safeguarded.

The petitioners have prayed that these steps should include, but not be limited to, mandating accessibility audits, providing accessibility training for staff, implementing clear andenforceable accessibility standards, and improve the features of the app as suggested earlier, all within a strict time frame of one month.

