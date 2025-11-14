New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court single-judge bench on Friday listed the pleas of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh for consideration on January 14, 2026.

He had sought a modification of the expenses condition for attending the Parliament session in custody. However, the division bench had given a split Judgement on November 7.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Review Progress of Bullet Train Project at Surat Station on November 15.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, after hearing the initial submissions of counsel for MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh and for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), listed the matter for consideration.

The bench has also asked the counsel to submit a short note. During the hearing, the court also sought a view from the Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, who appeared for the NIA.

Also Read | Is PM Narendra Modi Promoting a Scheme Offering INR 2 Lakh on an INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Video Is Digitally Altered.

Now, the single bench is to consider the issue of whether the matter should be referred to a larger bench, as there was a split verdict given by a division on November 7. There was a difference of opinion of the judges of the division bench, and a split verdict was delivered.

Thereafter, the matter was listed before a single judge bench by order of the High Court.

The High Court on November 7 passed a split Judgement on a plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid. He had sought a waiver and modification in order to bear expenses for attending the parliament session in custody.

Rashid had sought modification of the March 25 order passed by a coordinate bench. He was asked to pay around Rs 4 lakh to the jail authorities for travel and other expenses.

Justice Vivek Chaudhary had rejected the plea. On the other hand, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani allowed the plea.

Justice Chaudhary had said, "We have not agreed upon a decision. My brother judge has allowed the plea. I am rejecting it."

Now the matters will be listed before the bench of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court for consideration.

Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh was granted custody parole to attend the Parliament session. He was directed to pay around Rs 4 lakh for travel and other expenses. He had moved a petition through advocate Vikhyat Oberoi seeking modification of the order.

Senior advocate N Hariharan had argued that the being an MP, it is his right and duty to attend the parliament session and to represent the voters of his constituency.

It was also submitted that he is in custody, therefore it was to duty of the state to take him to parliament to attend the session without charging any exorbitant cost.

Engineer Rashid is in judicial custody in a case linked to alleged terror funding. The NIA had lodged an FIR in this case.

He has been granted custody parole twice to attend the Parliament session, and he was also permitted and taken to Parliament to take the oath after his election. He was also taken to Parliament to vote in the Vice President election this year.

Earlier, he was granted an interim bail campaign for his party's candidates in Kashmir. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)