New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday observed two minutes of silence on 'Martyrs Day'.

All the judges, lawyers, court staff, litigants and others present in the court stood in silence at 11 am, halting proceedings till the court master announced to conclude it after two minutes.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, affectionately known as Bapu, was assassinated on this day in 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

